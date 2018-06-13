Derek Peterson Talks New NCAA Redshirt and Transfer Rules By chris.schmidt | Jun 13, 2018 @ 4:45 PM Dr. Petey shares his thoughts on the newest rules implemented by the NCAA for college football. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Hour-1-Seg-2-2.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Barry Alvarez on All Things Huskers, as well as Badger Talk Jamie Belt on Training Bud Crawford and Meeting with Zach Duval Mitch Sherman talks College World Series and the Husker Nation Tour Rick Pizzo: Position Groups and Big Ten Coaching Ranks Brandon Vogel talks Heisman Odds and Ideal Bowl Game Destinations Mondays with Charlie