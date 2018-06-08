Derek Peterson on Tre Bryant and Coach Verduzco’s Test
By chris.schmidt
|
Jun 8, 2018 @ 5:29 PM

Dr. Petey gives us an update on Husker running back Tre Bryant, and also goes into detail on just how hard Coach Verduzco’s quarterback test is.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Parker Gabriel: Patrick O’Brien, Shawn Eichorst and Husker Recruiting Mike Babcock Talks MLB Draft and Coaching Tests. Ralph Brown: Recruiting Recap, Nebraska’s Secondary and TO says N-O Gary Barnett on In-State Recruiting in Colorado and QB Development Brandon Vogel: Perception, Face-Punch Losses and QB Tests Coach DiNardo Talks Coaching Relationships and Nebraska Commits