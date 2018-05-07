De’Mornay Pierson-El: NFL, Redskins and his Nebraska Experience By chris.schmidt | May 7, 2018 @ 6:15 PM Former Husker wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El spends some time talking about his process into choosing which NFL team to sign with and reminisces on his years spent in Lincoln. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Hour-2-Seg-2-1.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT David Gustafson: NU-Creighton Baseball, Spring Football and Walk-Ons Big Ten Buffet with Rick Pizzo Mitch Sherman: Joe Burrow, Nebraska QBs and Husker Baseball Monday’s With Charlie Jacob Padilla talks Nebrasketball Hire Greg Smith on New Husker Recruit