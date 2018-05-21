Center of Attention By chris.schmidt | May 21, 2018 @ 4:52 PM Schmidty opens up the show by talking about the opening at the center position and has a little fun with some guest commentary from Coach Frost’s former team. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Hour-1-Seg-1-4.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Greg Smith: Recruiting Update Monday’s With Charlie Jay Moore Talks Filling Gaps and the Unity Council Weekend Edition with The Iron Horse Weekend Edition with Brandon Vogel We’ve Got Options