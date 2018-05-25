Cedric Golden talks NBA Playoffs and Texas Football By chris.schmidt | May 25, 2018 @ 6:00 PM Austin-American Statesmen sports columnist Cedric Golden stops by to share his thoughts on the NBA postseason and talk some Longhorn football. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/HOur-2-Seg-2.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Bill Doleman talks Nebraska’s Expectations and the NBA Playoffs Greg Smith: Recruits, Chip Kelly and Commit Watch Jay Moore on the NFL Protests and Frost’s Blackshirt Approach Mike Leach: Traveling Abroad, Ghost Stories and Bill Moos Derek Peterson talks Most Intriguing Husker and the NBA Playoffs Mitch Sherman Talks Scheduling and Darin Erstad