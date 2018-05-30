Burner Accounts and Conference Matchups. By chris.schmidt | May 30, 2018 @ 6:37 PM Schmidty and Danny open the show by talking about which coaches they believe have burner accounts. Plus they take a look at various magazines predictions for Nebraska’s upcoming season and whether they are legit or not. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Hour-1-Seg-1-5.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Derek Peterson: Husker Photo Shoot, Burner Accounts and Predictions Brad Edwards talks Huskers Schedule and Favorite Stadiums Houston’s Failure to Launch Who is Nebraska’s Offense and Defense Going to Be? Jacob Padilla: Big Ten Basketball, Husker Roster and Recruituing Mitch Sherman: Selection Monday, Baseball and Tim Miles