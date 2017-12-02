BREAKING: Scott Frost To Be Next Nebraska Football Coach

Central Florida head coach Scott Frost waves to fans as he takes the field before an NCAA college football game against South Florida, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

After his Central Florida Knights captured the American Athletic Conference football championship 62-55 in double overtime over Memphis on Saturday afternoon, Scott Frost has formally accepted the head coaching job at the University of Nebraska.

Sources close to ESPN confirming the hire.

Frost, who played quarterback at Nebraska from 1996 to 1997 and helped the Huskers to a share of the ’97 national championship, will be formally introduced at a news conference here in Lincoln some time around noon Sunday.

Frost was asked by one reporter about the Nebraska job after the game and replied with, “I just want to go celebrate with my team.”

When it does become official, Frost will be the 33rd head coach in Husker football history.

