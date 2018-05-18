Brandon Vogel talks Noah Vedral, Frost/Saban and Unity Council
By chris.schmidt
|
May 18, 2018 @ 6:01 PM

Hail Varsity’s Brandon Vogel joins the show to give us an update on Husker Quarterback Noah Vedral’s scholarship situation, talks Frost and Saban comments and explains Nebraska’s unity council.

