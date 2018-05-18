Brandon Vogel talks Noah Vedral, Frost/Saban and Unity Council By chris.schmidt | May 18, 2018 @ 6:01 PM Hail Varsity’s Brandon Vogel joins the show to give us an update on Husker Quarterback Noah Vedral’s scholarship situation, talks Frost and Saban comments and explains Nebraska’s unity council. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Hour-1-Seg-2-6.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT We’ve Got Options NBA Insider Chris Ekstrand talks postseason hoops Saltdogs Season Preview Bill Doleman: Frank Solich, Husker Rivalries and NBA Playoffs Lars Anderson on Saban’s UCF Comments and Non-Conference Scheduling Non-Conference Wish List