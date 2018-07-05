Brandon Vogel: Split Locker Rooms and Year-Round Entertainment By chris.schmidt | Jul 5, 2018 @ 6:23 PM Hail Varsity’s Brandon Vogel stops by to talk about fireworks in small towns, developing quarterbacks, the work ethic that the Husker staff is looking for in quarterbacks and how a locker room for freshmen will shake out. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/070518-Hour-2-Seg-1.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Gerry DiNardo: Quarterback Rooms, Playing Free and Turnover Battles Brad Edwards: Transfer Quarterbacks, Jim Harbaugh and Shea Patterson Mitch Sherman: Injury Reports and Bought vs. Built Monday’s With Charlie Derek Peterson: LeBron To LA, Paul George and More NBA Talk Bill Doleman: LeBron’s Next Move and Similarities Between Osborne and Frost