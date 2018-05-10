Brandon Vogel: Frost-UCF, Coaching Expectations and Head Coach Rankings
By chris.schmidt
|
May 10, 2018 @ 6:27 PM

Hail Varsity’s managing editor Brandon Vogel talks the relationship of Frost and UCF, expectations of new coaches, where the Top 25 coaches are and news about Breon Dixon.

