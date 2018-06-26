Blair Kerkhoff: Expectations of Scott Frost and the Royals’ Roster By chris.schmidt | Jun 26, 2018 @ 6:26 PM Blair Kerkhoff, reporter for the Kansas City Star, talks to us about what his expectations for Frost’s first year are, how competitive can this roster be, Dayton Moore’s comments on Luke Heimlich and a recap of the Royals’ draft. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/062618-Hour-2-Seg-2.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Mitch Sherman: CWS Finals, Dave Van Horn and Luke Heimlich Monday’s With Charlie Greg Smith Recaps Friday Night Lights Pt. 2 and Talks Potential Commits Gary Sharp: Dave Van Horn and the CWS Bill Doleman: NBA Draft, LeBron’s Destination and Nebraska Being a Basketball State Parker Gabriel: Newest Husker Commit, Friday Night Lights Pt. 2 and More