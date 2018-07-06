Bill Doleman: Tommie Frazier, Today’s Recruiting and Bill Byrne
By chris.schmidt
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 6:56 PM

NBC Sports’ Bill Doleman drops in to talk about the hype around Adrian Martinez, how recruiting has changed, a Tommie Frazier story and the transitional period when Bill Byrne was introduced as the Athletic Director.

