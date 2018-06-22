Bill Doleman: NBA Draft, LeBron’s Destination and Nebraska Being a Basketball State By chris.schmidt | Jun 22, 2018 @ 5:51 PM NBC Sports’ Bill Doleman, gives his thoughts on the 2018 NBA Draft, who the winners and losers were, where LeBron is heading to and talks about Nebraska being known as a basketball state. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Hour-2-Seg-1-9.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Parker Gabriel: Newest Husker Commit, Friday Night Lights Pt. 2 and More Jeremiah Sirles vs. Jake Cotton: The Pool Incident Jeremiah Sirles: The Program and Transitioning to Carolina Gerry DiNardo: Team Building, Nebraska’s Eighth Year and Coach Osborne Brad Edwards: Top Four Coaches, Frost and Nebraska on College GameDay Brandon Vogel: Stanley Morgan, Coach Verduzco and Under The Radar Players