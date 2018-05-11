Bill Doleman: Frost and Newness, Armon Gates and Vegas
By chris.schmidt
|
May 11, 2018 @ 6:28 PM

The Pride of Fairbury and NBC Sports’ Bill Doleman stops by to discuss the UCF-Frost aftermath as well as adjusting to Nebraska, the hiring of Armon Gates, how Houston fairs in the NBA and how Vegas shouldn’t be underdogs against Winnipeg.

