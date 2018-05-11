Bill Doleman: Frost and Newness, Armon Gates and Vegas By chris.schmidt | May 11, 2018 @ 6:28 PM The Pride of Fairbury and NBC Sports’ Bill Doleman stops by to discuss the UCF-Frost aftermath as well as adjusting to Nebraska, the hiring of Armon Gates, how Houston fairs in the NBA and how Vegas shouldn’t be underdogs against Winnipeg. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/051118-Hour-2-Seg-1.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Recruiting Recon with Greg Smith Mike Babcock: Husker Baseball, Self-Proclamation and The Osborne Mentality Brandon Vogel: Frost-UCF, Coaching Expectations and Head Coach Rankings Dr. Rob Zatechka: Spring Ball, B1G West Physicality and Leadership Jay Moore: Frost, Randy Gregory and The Players Avoiding Missteps