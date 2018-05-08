Big Ten Buffet with Rick Pizzo
By chris.schmidt
|
May 8, 2018 @ 6:14 PM

BTN’s Rick Pizzo discusses the intricacy of Ohio State and Joe Burrow, who are the potential suitors and what he can provide. We talk Armon Gates, Nebrasketball and some hockey.

