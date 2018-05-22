Big Ten Buffet with Rick Pizzo
By chris.schmidt
|
May 22, 2018 @ 6:21 PM

BTN’s Rick Pizzo drops by to talk about the Big Ten football schedule, tough opponents, cannibalizing your own conference, the preseason look at Wisconsin and an unconfirmed 500-1 bet.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mitch Sherman Talks Scheduling and Darin Erstad Drew Gooden: NBA, LeBron and Filet Mignon Greg Smith: Recruiting Update Monday’s With Charlie Jay Moore Talks Filling Gaps and the Unity Council Center of Attention