Barry Alvarez on All Things Huskers, as well as Badger Talk By chris.schmidt | Jun 13, 2018 @ 5:48 PM Former Husker and current Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez, joins the program to talk about Scott Frost, the Blackshirt tradition, Nebraska’s presence in the Big Ten and scheduling for the Badgers. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Hour-2-Seg-1-3.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Derek Peterson Talks New NCAA Redshirt and Transfer Rules Jamie Belt on Training Bud Crawford and Meeting with Zach Duval Mitch Sherman talks College World Series and the Husker Nation Tour Rick Pizzo: Position Groups and Big Ten Coaching Ranks Brandon Vogel talks Heisman Odds and Ideal Bowl Game Destinations Mondays with Charlie