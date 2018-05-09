Avoiding Missteps By chris.schmidt | May 9, 2018 @ 6:05 PM Schmidty dives into the potential similarities and differences between Texas Head Coach Tom Herman’s first year and Coach Frost’s first year. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Hour-1-Seg-1-1.mp3 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Erick Strickland: G.O.A.T Debate, Ideal Teammate and NBA Playoffs Derek Peterson: Frost, Burrow and the NBA Playoffs David Gustafson: NU-Creighton Baseball, Spring Football and Walk-Ons Big Ten Buffet with Rick Pizzo Mitch Sherman: Joe Burrow, Nebraska QBs and Husker Baseball De’Mornay Pierson-El: NFL, Redskins and his Nebraska Experience