Attorney Vince Powers on the Legalization of Sports Gambling By chris.schmidt | May 14, 2018 @ 6:09 PM Attorney Vince Powers, of Powers Law, talks about the effects of the legalization of sports gambling throughout Nebraska and the United States, and what he expects will come from it. http://www.espn1480.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Hour-2-Seg-2-2.mp3